Amid persistent concerns over the basic rights of women in Afghanistan under Taliban government, reports have now alleged that women are being stripped of their identities. Reportedly, the Taliban have ordered officials in the country’s northern Balkh province to stop using women’s names in official documents, including medical records and prescriptions. Instead, instructions have been given to address women with derogatory animal terms. While the alleged directive has been given in one province according to the reports, fears have been raised about whether similar restrictions will be implemented nationwide.

‘Systematic process of dehumanisation’

According to a Spanish newspaper El País report, citing Afghan news outlet Zan Times and The Guardian, healthcare workers and other public employees have reportedly been told to address women as “Bibi”, which means grandmother or old woman.

Lalah Osmany, an Afghan women’s rights activist based in Germany, told the newspaper that accounts from women, doctors and civil rights activists suggested that some women were also being referred to as “goat” or “cow”.

“This is a systematic process of dehumanisation,” Osmany told the newspaper.

An Afghan activist who spoke to El País on condition of anonymity confirmed the reported order but said it had so far been ignored.

Zubaida Akbar, who heads the Afghanistan programme at women's rights organisation Femena, warned that the restriction could spread to other provinces. She pointed to previous instances in which local restrictions were later imposed nationwide. Femena has documented more than 144 decrees restricting women's rights, El País reported.

Women face growing restrictions

The reported order comes as Afghan women face a series of restrictions under Taliban rule. Girls are barred from education beyond the age of 12, while women have been excluded from most professions and face curbs on speaking in public.

According to reports, some have continued working through underground businesses and secret schools. An owner of a beauty salon in Kabul, whose identity was concealed for her safety, told the Associated Press that authorities had raided her previous salon and seized her equipment.

“But now, they won’t even allow that; for women in Afghanistan, working has become a crime,” she told the AP.

A teacher at an underground school said: “We are absolutely terrified of that possibility.”

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Aslam told the AP that women could conduct business and social affairs as long as they followed Sharia and existing laws.