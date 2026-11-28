A 14-year-old girl in Iran was allegedly beaten to death by her husband after asking to visit her parents, just 10 days after giving birth. Sogand Moshtareki was married off at the age of 13. According to reports, the incident took place on November 7 in Kerman province. Her husband, 20, reportedly confessed to the killing, blaming “family disputes”, according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)'s Women Committee.

Sogand’s father told Iran Human Rights (IHR) that his son-in-law had stopped her from maintaining contact with her family. He would lock her inside the house whenever he went out, according to the organisation.

The teenager had recently survived a traffic accident and was still recovering when she delivered her baby. The NCRI said she was killed after asking her husband for permission to visit her family. IHR reported that the husband was arrested.

Another woman killed while pregnant

The same day, 21-year-old Sepideh Raeisi was shot dead by her husband in Iran’s Fars province. She was four months pregnant and had a three-year-old child. According to the NCRI, she was killed after trying to seek a divorce.

Her unborn baby also died, while her mother was injured in the shooting. Sepideh had reportedly been married at 13 and suffered years of domestic abuse.

At least 207 women killed in 2025

The killings come amid reports of continued violence against women in Iran. Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights documented at least 207 femicides in the country in 2025, including 31 cases with suspected honour-related motives.

The NCRI reported 24 femicides in October 2026 alone. It said most victims were killed at home by men known to them.

Iran’s laws on murder have also drawn criticism. Article 301 of the Islamic Penal Code exempts fathers and paternal grandfathers who kill their children or grandchildren from qisas, or retribution in kind.