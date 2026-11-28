Nearly three years after losing the Mumbai Indians captaincy, Rohit Sharma is set to lead the five-time IPL champions once again. The franchise announced on Friday that the 39-year-old will captain the team in IPL 2027. Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya in Dec 2023, however, the leadership change did not bring the expected success. Mumbai Indians finished tenth, fourth and ninth in the three seasons under Pandya, winning only 16 of their 42 matches.

Following his return as captain, Sharma spoke about the difficult period and the team’s disappointing performances over the last few years.

“It was a tough period for all of us,” he said in an interview posted on Mumbai Indians’ social media channels. “Not just me, but many other players were frustrated with how we were playing. That’s a natural thing for any athlete: if you’re not playing well and your team isn’t doing well, you feel frustrated.”

Sharma also admitted that the team had moved away from its usual standards and needed to find its winning identity again.

“I went home and thought about it. It wasn’t the team it used to be. We needed to get back to that. How could we do it?” he said.

“To see MI languishing at the bottom of the table for three seasons, one during my tenure in 2022, then in 2024 and 2026, that’s not MI. It’s not what MI is known for.”

He further explained that the team struggled to handle pressure when opponents gained control of matches.

“When you’re losing, the momentum isn’t with you. Other teams are playing well, capitalising on your weaknesses and putting you under pressure. We weren’t responding to that pressure. And that included everyone, not just one or two players. The entire MI team was failing,” he added.

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Speaking about his plans for IPL 2027, Sharma said winning back the trust of the supporters would be one of his biggest priorities.

“In the last few years, we’ve lost a little bit of faith. The fans have lost a little bit of faith in us, obviously because of how we’ve played. It’s very simple. That’s what we want to do: earn their trust, earn their faith and earn their support. It was great to watch them come out in huge numbers all these years, even when we weren’t playing well. The Wankhede factor is always going to be there. I’ve said in previous press conferences, before or after matches, that Wankhede is our 12th man.”

Sharma also urged the fans to continue supporting the team during its difficult phase.