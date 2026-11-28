New Zealand pacers Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy put India under pressure with an impressive bowling performance, leaving the visitors struggling at 116/6 at stumps on Day 2 of the second Test in Christchurch on Saturday (Nov 28). Chasing New Zealand’s first-innings total of 356, India lost six wickets by the end of the day, with Dhruv Jurel (7*) remaining unbeaten.

India resumed the final session at 59/3, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease. The pair looked to steady the innings and took the score closer to 100 before Pant lost his wicket.

Attempting an aggressive shot against Jamieson, he failed to clear the fielder, departing for 23 off 39 balls, including a four and a six.

Rahul also failed to convert his start into a big score. The right-hander edged a delivery outside off stump towards Devon Conway at backward point and was dismissed for 25 off 80 balls. India slipped to 104/5.

Washington Sundar and Jurel tried to resist the New Zealand attack, but Nathan Smith removed Sundar for 10 off 60 deliveries, reducing India to 116/6 at stumps.

Earlier, New Zealand resumed the day at 246/5 and reached 356 in their first innings. Tom Blundell played a fighting knock of 89 off 211 balls, hitting 10 boundaries, while Matt Henry contributed 19.

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India’s Akash Deep led the bowling attack with five wickets for 99 runs. Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar claimed two wickets each, while Washington Sundar picked up one.

In reply, India suffered an early setback when Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a six-ball duck by Henry. Devdutt Padikkal (16) and captain Shubman Gill (17) also fell to Jamieson.

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