Richa Chadha has made an episode focused on the Koli community as part of her ongoing non-fiction series on Mumbai. In the context of the changing social landscape of the city, the actress shared her perspective on what she thinks made Mumbai a safer city for women, and it was the Koli women.

Through an episode of her ongoing non-fiction series Musafiri, she explores the Koli community and the place of its women in Mumbai's social fabric. She draws attention to how their ability to claim public spaces, protect their livelihoods and organise themselves has contributed to a wider conversation about women's freedom and security.

Richa Chadha on the contributions of Koli women

Speaking about their contribution, Richa said, “The spaces Koli women inhabit are theirs, and have been for centuries. But against a changing backdrop of immigration and the upcoming infrastructure that directly impacts their livelihoods, they didn't stay silent. They organised and demanded better, thereby helping all women. We owe them a debt. “It is women who change things by challenging conventions.”

Her observations hint at how financial independence and the freedom to engage in public life can affect women’s safety. But the Koli women have remained and asserted their rights despite the changes around their communities, setting an example for others.

For Richa, their story also highlights the importance of recognising women who have contributed to society without necessarily receiving the attention they deserve.

About Musafiri

Musafiri is a culture-driven non-fiction series hosted, written and produced by Richa Chadha. Its first season features eight episodes exploring Mumbai's lesser-known histories, communities, cultural practices and people.

The project is an attempt by the actor to understand the city beyond its familiar landmarks and discover stories that often remain overlooked. Through conversations with local residents, historians, experts and cultural practitioners, Richa explores the different layers of Mumbai's identity.

Richa Chadha's production journey