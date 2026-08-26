/Richa Chadha celebrates Onam with daughter Zuneyra, donates mechanical elephant to Kerala temple

Richa Chadha marked the auspicious occasion of Onam by attending a special ceremony at Kerala’s Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple with her daughter Zuneyra, honouring the tradition. The Indian actress went there to soak in the divine energy and to gift a life-size mechanical elephant, Gurupuram Arjunan, to the temple.

Richa Chadha donates a mechanical elephant to temple on Onam

For Richa, the occasion was marked as a celebration of her connection with India’s rich cultural traditions and the significance of festivities that bring communities together. For the celebration, the actress wore a traditional white-and-gold sari, and her daughter wore a traditional Onam dress, showcasing the mother-daughter duo immersed in the spirit of Onam.

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The Fukrey star attended the ceremony in person and was part of the unveiling of Gurupuram Arjunan, making the occasion a meaningful blend of culture, celebration and compassion. The ceremony was followed by traditional Chenda Melam and Thiruvathira dance performances, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Speaking about being part of the special Onam celebration, Richa Chadha said, “It was a very special feeling to be here in person and celebrate Onam in such a beautiful and culturally rich setting. Being here with my daughter made it even more special. Seeing her enjoy the festivities, colours and traditions felt truly special. We got a special Onam dress made for her for the occasion. Our festivals and traditions are such an integral part of who we are.”

She further continued, “I believe that embracing our culture also means understanding how we can carry these traditions forward with greater compassion, with the aid of technology. There is something beautiful about witnessing a tradition being preserved in a kinder and more thoughtful way of celebrating it.”

Shedding light on the meaning of Onam, the actress said, “Onam is a festival that celebrates togetherness, abundance, gratitude and the spirit of community. Celebrations should always include compassion.”

As Chadha donated a life-sized elephant to the temple along with the global organisation, PETA, she said, “Elephants are such magnificent and intelligent beings. These large mammals are highly social, and they deserve to live freely in their natural environment with their own kind. I am truly grateful that this temple and its trustees agreed to this magnificent present. I am sure it will become a local attraction. For me, this was not simply about presenting an elephant to a temple; it was about being part of a cultural celebration, experiencing the warmth of the people, sharing Onam Sadhya with them, and contributing in a small way to something that can have a larger impact.”

“I hope more people see that tradition and compassion do not have to be at odds with each other. We can celebrate our festivals, honour our customs, and still make choices that are kinder to animals. I feel grateful to have been able to witness this moment and to celebrate Onam in such a meaningful way,” Chadha concluded.

The ceremony ended on a festive note with traditional performances, as Richa joined the celebrations and embraced the cultural spirit of Onam. Her presence at the temple and her gesture of gifting Gurupuram Arjunan made the occasion a memorable celebration of faith, tradition, culture and compassion.

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