/Richa Chadha penning a 'love letter' to Mumbai with her new culture series Musafiri

After earning acclaim as a producer for backing Girls Will Be Girls, actor-producer Richa Chadha is set to embark on a new creative journey with Musafiri, a culture-based non-fiction series that celebrates India's rich heritage, people, and untold stories.

The first season of Musafiri will comprise eight episodes, each dedicated to uncovering the many layers of Mumbai a city that Richa now proudly calls her 'residence of choice'. More than just a travel vlog type show, the series is conceived as a heartfelt tribute to a city that shaped her career, transformed her life, and continues to inspire her as an artist.

Musafiri is envisioned as an ongoing journey that will eventually travel across different corners of India, bringing lesser-known traditions, living - histories, communities and destinations to audiences. Chadha dives deep into why we are the way we are today. She has a deep personal fascination with India's diverse legacy and it's historical contributions to the world.

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Speaking about the inspiration behind the series, Richa Chadha said, "Mumbai has been my karmabhoomi and I feel exceptional love for it, because it is still relatively safe for women. Over the years, I've discovered that every street, neighbourhood, market, heritage structure, and every community in this city has a story waiting to be told. Musafiri is my humble love letter to this incredible city. This series is about slowing down, observing, and I promise you with each episode you will learn something new. Mumbai is where our journey begins, but it certainly doesn't end here. India is home to countless untold stories, forgotten traditions, remarkable people, and extraordinary places that deserve to be documented and celebrated. My hope is that Musafiri inspires people to look at familiar places with fresh eyes and encourages them to travel with curiosity, empathy, and a deeper appreciation for the heritage that surrounds us."