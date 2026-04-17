/Authenticity over names: Richa Chadha challenges current indie casting trends

Actor-producer Richa Chadha has sparked an important industry-wide conversation by questioning why independent filmmakers continue to cast “commercial” actors who, she argues, bring neither box-office pull to stories that don't need such faces nor festival credibility to truly benefit indie films.

Speaking candidly about the current state of independent cinema, Richa highlighted a long-standing contradiction in casting decisions. “If an actor isn’t opening a film theatrically for you on a Friday and doesn’t add any real weight at festivals either, then what exactly is the advantage of casting them in an independent film? I am not suggesting anything, but at least with trained actors, you have the assurance that the performance quality will be maintained. There's a commerce behind Indie films too; some stories don't need that big a face always to pull the crowds. It's a more economical thought to hire an actor who brings credibility without having to create a huge hole in the budget. Not taking away from any actor's ability or worth, the idea is for Indie films to truly survive in 2026, we have to know and learn that audiences want to see quality stories, with credible actors who won't dent the budget because the entourage has to be accommodated as well," she remarked, urging filmmakers to reassess their priorities.

Richa pointed out that independent cinema was historically built on risk-taking, authenticity, and strong storytelling, values that often get diluted when casting choices are driven by perceived marketability rather than suitability for the role. “Indie films are meant to discover new voices, actors, writers, and technicians who bring freshness and honesty. When filmmakers compromise on casting for the illusion of ‘commercial value,’ the film loses its soul. In the 1980s, we had a thriving indie cinema movement and legendary actors like Faroque Sheikh, Amol Plaekar, and Shabana Azmi were all stars in their own right. That space has disappeared today. If the whole industry is going to sit around waiting for a nod from 5 top male actors, who are very tired and busy shoulders, you want to mount the films, all the best to you, meaning there won't be enough output,” she added.

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