Rohit Sharma was reappointed Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027 on Friday (Nov 27), taking back the reins from Hardik Pandya, who is now traded to Punjab Kings for seamer Arshdeep Singh. Soon after his appointment, Rohit spoke at length about Kieron Pollard, who won five IPL titles under Rohit’s captaincy, and replaced Mahela Jayawardene as the franchise’s new head coach.



Having spent most of their time together at Mumbai Indians, helping the franchise rise and grow through the most challenging times and situations, Rohit hopes the partnership with his former MI deputy will translate seamlessly into new roles.



Speaking highly of MI’s new head coach, Rohit said, "Polly has been an MI legend; there is no doubt about it. For so many years, he has put his hand up and bailed the team out of the worst possible situations. He has been in a coaching role for a few years now, as a batting coach, so he is quite aware of what is happening with the team and understands the value of this team, its culture and what it means to play for MI.

"He understands all of that because he was the one who used to talk about this quite often in our dressing room when he was playing. So, when your team is down like this, there is no one better than him to come and take the mantle. He has seen it all at this team. He has seen the best days and the worst days,” Rohit added.



Even though the two were the cornerstone of Mumbai Indians' golden period from 2013 to 2020, during which they clinched five IPL titles, Rohit does not want his relationship with Pollard to be defined by titles alone. With the new season approaching, Rohit hopes that the transparency between the two carries over into their new roles.



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"When I was captaining, he was the vice-captain. I used to go to him, so we have talked about such things many times. What I will be looking forward to is not looking at him like a head coach or someone in a particular position, but like a friend.



"When we used to play, he was the vice-captain, and I would always rely on his thoughts because his understanding of the game was quite good. He understood what needed to be done. In some way or another, I think our thinking matched really well,” Rohit said.



Meanwhile, Rohit and Pollard’s first assignment will be to complete their squad for the next season, with the IPL 2027 auction scheduled to be held in Goa on December 16.

