KATSEYE, the global girl group formed through HYBE and Geffen Records' reality competition series The Debut: Dream Academy, has found itself at the centre of fresh fan concern following its latest concert. Member Megan Skiendiel reportedly left the stage midway through the group's November 28 performance in Mexico City and did not return for the remainder of the show. The development comes amid her recent recovery from a concussion, with concert footage and fan accounts triggering questions about her well-being.

Megan reportedly leaves KATSEYE's concert midway

According to fan accounts circulating on social media, Megan was performing from a chair during the concert, similar to her earlier modified appearances on the tour. However, things reportedly took an unexpected turn during the second half of the show. Fans claimed that she left the stage around the time the group performed 'Bel-Air' and did not rejoin her bandmates.

The remaining members, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj and Yoonchae Jeung, continued with the performance. A separate account of the concert also reported that Megan was absent during the final act, when the other three members performed the closing numbers.

Why are fans concerned about Megan?

The latest development comes weeks after Megan revealed that she had suffered a concussion. The injury forced KATSEYE to postpone three Wildworld Tour dates in Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis earlier in November.

She subsequently returned to the stage during the group's November 10 Austin concert but performed while seated in a chair and wearing dark sunglasses. Ahead of the show, she had informed fans that she would follow reduced choreography, avoid intense movements and take breaks as recommended by her doctors.

Her return to performing also prompted discussions about whether she had been given sufficient time to recover. Fans had previously expressed concern over the group's decision to continue touring while Megan was still recovering.