India pacer Akash Deep was ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand after suffering a concussion while batting on Sunday (Nov 29) morning. Akash, who came in at number nine on Day 3, was hit twice on his helmet by New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson. Despite taking the blows, the Indian pacer continued batting after receiving medical attention from the team physio. He scored 29 runs off 64 balls and shared a fighting partnership with Dhruv Jurel.

The 29-year-old was India’s standout bowler in the first innings, taking five wickets for 99 runs as New Zealand posted 356. It was his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

The other Indian bowlers struggled to make a similar impact. Jasprit Bumrah appeared tired and could not produce his usual pace and intensity. While, Anshul Kamboj started well with an impressive first spell but struggled to maintain the same level in his later spells.

India resumed Day 3 at 116/6 and were eventually bowled out for 246. Following Akash’s concussion, the team named Prasidh Krishna as his replacement for New Zealand’s second innings.

Krishna had played the previous Test in Wellington, where he took three wickets in the drawn match. He was later replaced by debutant Gurnoor Brar at Hagley Oval.

Dhruv Jurel led India’s fightback with a determined knock, guiding the lower order and moving closer to his third Test century. However, he was dismissed for 88 after being caught behind off Jamieson.