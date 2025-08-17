The British government department that administers pensions and welfare payments was hit by a cyberattack on Saturday (November 28), prompting ‌it to take services offline in the latest hacking incident, a spokesperson for the department said. The spokesperson said the department had experienced "an attempt to gain unauthorised access to our systems".



It also said specialists were ​investigating a cyberattack on its systems, and added that ⁠benefit and pension payments even after the attack would continue as normal ​while it tried to restore online services. In recent years, companies and public ​bodies have been increasingly targeted by aggressive and regular cyberattacks, including the British Library, a blood-testing service, Transport for London, ​Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), and Jaguar Land Rover.



Following the recent major attack, the DWP was ​compelled to take some of its online services down, with services remaining offline as of 5 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Saturday. "Alongside the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Coordination Centre, we are working to ​understand the cause ​of an ⁠attempt to gain unauthorised access to our systems," the DWP said in the statement.



The government has reassured benefits recipients and pensioners that regular payments will proceed as scheduled, following reports from some claimants of delayed disbursements. However, it's understood the department does not believe these delays are connected to the incident.

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Hackers breach US Air Force cloud system

In a similar incident, a day ago, hackers breached the US Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform that could have potentially compromised a lot of sensitive tactical, personnel, and logistics data. The incident led to significant operational disruptions, including pausing back-office migrations and blocking critical application updates, according to several media reports.