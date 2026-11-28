The Delhi High Court on Friday (November 28) put a hold on the re-auction of all 66 flats at Avenue Towers, a premium housing project located in Sarojini Nagar. The order also stayed a hold on 49 units whose highest bids had been cancelled by state-run NBCC. The court issued the interim order after eight buyers challenged the decision of the company to stop the fresh auction.



NBCC launched a fresh round of the re-auction even as litigation over the earlier bids which was remained before the court. Later, the buyers filed a separate plea challenging the new process. Following arguments from both sides, the court reserved its verdict for December 1 and directed the buyers and NBCC to submit written arguments by Saturday, with the stay on the re-auction continuing meanwhile.



The buyers contended that their bids, which exceeded NBCC's reserve price, were rejected without proper justification—merely attributed to "administrative grounds", calling the move arbitrary and unjustified. Drawing on precedent from the Supreme Court, they argued that authorities cannot discard the highest bid purely in anticipation of a higher offer later, especially when there's no allegation of fraud or procedural lapse in the auction itself, and that they shouldn't be shut out as a result.



Further, the buyers expressed readiness to purchase the flats at NBCC's own reserve price of Rs 40,877 per sq ft for the new auction, arguing this made a fresh auction unnecessary altogether. NBCC has told the court that it scrapped the earlier bids for 49 flats on purely commercial grounds, arguing they fell short of what the company needed to earn from the sale.



The company pointed out that 245 flats sold in an October 24 auction fetched average top bids of Rs 54,612 per square foot, while offers for the 49 disputed units came in under the reserve price of Rs 40,877 per square foot set for the fresh round, making them, in NBCC's view, commercially unviable.

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NBCC cautions against halting the re-auction

Defending its approach, NBCC said auctions exist to extract the highest possible value from asset sales. It added that revenue from Avenue Towers is earmarked for redeveloping seven General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies and funding non-commercial construction for government employee housing.



The company cautioned that halting the re-auction through a stay order could set back fundraising for these projects. It further contended that neither topping the bidding nor matching the reserve price automatically entitles a bidder to allotment, since a sale isn't finalised until an allotment letter is formally issued.



The controversy emerged after a Zee News investigation raised questions about how NBCC handled the re-auction. Notably, when applications opened for 66 flats on November 6, the auction notice claimed no litigation was pending over the property, despite the Delhi High Court having already issued notice to NBCC on November 5 over a buyer petition. Additionally, bidders who had placed the highest bids in the original auction were excluded from the new round.



Following the Zee News report, NBCC issued a corrigendum acknowledging the pending Delhi High Court dispute over certain units, cautioning applicants to proceed at their own risk and disclaiming liability for any resulting losses.