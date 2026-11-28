President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday (Nov 28) recomended the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 under Article 117(3) of the Constitution to the Lok Sabha for its consideration, clearing a key procedural requirement ahead of special Lok Sabha sitting from November 30 to December 3.

The recommendation was made by the President based on a communication sent on November 27 by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, said a bulletin issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Under Article 117(3) of the Constitution, a Bill that, if enacted and brought into operation, would involve expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India cannot be passed by either House unless the President has recommended its consideration.

The president's nod comes after the Union Cabinet held a special meeting on Friday and approved the Constitution Amendment Bill to implement a 33% reservation for women through delimitation. The proposed legislation provides for a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states. It also states that the existing population-based representation ratio will remain unchanged till 2051.

The proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% uniformly for all states is the government's effort to address concerns over the impact of delimitation on the representation of states, particularly those in southern India, which have a lower population growth rate.

After the delimitation, the number of seats in Lok Sabha seats will increase up to 850, of which 815 will be from states and 35 from Union territories.

The women’s reservation provision was originally introduced through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed in 2023. Its implementation was linked to a future census and delimitation exercise.