Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for one of the most compelling roles of her career in her upcoming film, Eetha. She will portray legendary Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar in a never-before-seen avatar. Ahead of the film’s release on December 4, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has shared insights into Shraddha’s preparation, including her physical transformation for the role.

‘Shraddha gained roughly 10 to 12 kilos’

In an interview with Variety India, choreographer Vaibhavi revealed that director Laxman Utekar chose to shoot Eetha in reverse order, beginning with the second half and the climactic song. She further explained that Shraddha had to gain around 10–12 kg to match her character’s appearance during that phase.

She said, “Laxman decided to shoot in reverse order, starting with the second half and the climax song. That meant preparing Shraddha after she had gained roughly 10 to 12 kilos for that stage of the character.”

The National Award-winning artist added that Shraddha underwent gruelling dance rehearsals and physical conditioning for the role. The additional weight also intensified the physical strain during demanding dance sequences.

“Extra weight increases strain on the knees and calves and affects stamina during fast transitions, so we pushed through gruelling rehearsals and conditioning, taking it hour by hour,” she added.



Vaibhavi spoke about how she wanted the crowd to react naturally. She added, “To get authentic reactions, especially during late-night shoots, I let Shraddha perform longer, uninterrupted stretches of the mukhda, antara, or a two-part hook step, so that the crowd reacted in real-time. That raw energy showed during big moments like her spin and salaam, and the climactic fall.”

Laxman Utekar on Shraddha Kapoor's dedication

Earlier, director Laxman also spoke about Shraddha’s remarkable dedication to the film, saying she rehearsed for 25 days while wearing 4 kg ghungroo on each leg.

He said, “Shraddha rehearsed for each song for 25 days with 4 kg ghungroo on each leg for eight hours. Her feet used to get swollen. She immersed herself in the world of Tamasha and Lavani to understand its depth and learn the art form. The first day of the song shoot went well. But on the second day, Shraddha had a muscle tear, and we had to halt the shoot.”

About Eetha

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is a biopic inspired by Vithabai’s untold story. It traces her rise as a renowned folk artiste and explores the struggles, hardships and personal challenges she faced.

Shraddha will portray Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performers, in a never-before-seen avatar. The film also features Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles.