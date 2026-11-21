Salman Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are set for a box-office face-off, as their upcoming films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and Eetha, are scheduled to hit theatres on December 4. With both projects slated for the same release date, the clash has become a talking point among critics and audiences alike. Amid the buzz, Khan revealed that he apologized to the actress, saying he would have chosen another date if he had known about the clash.

Salman Khan apologises to Shraddha Kapoor

Speaking at ABP News' Rising Summit, Khan spoke about the unexpected box-office clash and said he felt bad about it. The actor said he had no intention of competing with Shraddha's film and was unaware that Eetha was also set to release on December 4, the same day his Maatrubhumi will release.

He stated, "So when we announced the 4th (of December), I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December. I feel really, really bad about it."

The actor also revealed that he personally called Shraddha to apologise for the release-date clash. He said it was important to reach out and make it clear that he had no intention of affecting her film's theatrical run.

He added, "If I would've known, I would not have come out with Shraddha. I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, 'I'm really sorry, I didn't know."

Khan further shared that Shraddha took it very gracefully and reassured him that there was enough room for both films to release on the same day without affecting each other's prospects.

Recalling their conversation, Salman revealed, "No, no, sir. There's enough space for both of our films to come." The actor was pleased with her response and replied, "Very good, I'm happy."

Khan extended his support to Shraddha's upcoming film Eetha and urged audiences to watch it. He stated, "I do think that everyone should go and see that film."

Earlier on November 12, the actor posted Eetha's poster on his Instagram Story with a message for the team: "All the best for Eetha."

Salman Khan hits back at Maatrubhumi trolls

Discussing the online reaction to the Maatrubhumi trailer, Khan questioned the criticism of the film's use of AI and VFX. He stressed that the film centres on Indian soldiers and their families, not on such technical debates.

He said, "Our film is about the soldiers of the country and their families. Leaving aside those things, you are talking about AI and VFX. Who are these people? Where did they come from? Are they experts in AI? Are they VFX experts?"

He further added, "I want audiences to focus on the emotions we've tried to portray after the film's release. The movie depicts the conditions our soldiers go through. Understand their pain. Think about their families and children. Please don't go looking for AI and VFX in theatres. This film is not about that."

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace vs Eetha

Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is a war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia, featuring Chitrangda Singh alongside the superstar. Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan.

Khan will be seen as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led Indian soldiers during the confrontation. The narrative focuses on the courage and sacrifices of soldiers while also exploring the emotional struggles faced by their families.