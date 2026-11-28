Ace Indian quick and marquee Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly turned down an offer to become Rohit Sharma’s deputy for IPL 2027. With Rohit being picked again to lead the franchise following Hardik Pandya’s trade to Punjab Kings, MI offered Bumrah the vice-captaincy for the upcoming season, a role he shared with Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) in IPL 2026, which he politely declined.



An India Today report claims that even before Mumbai and Punjab agreed on Pandya’s swap deal, also including Arshdeep Singh, the franchise had locked Rohit in as the captain for IPL 2027 in the first week of October. While they did not consider naming SKY as Pandya’s successor, nor potential candidates like Tilak Varma or Bumrah, Mumbai opted for their five-time IPL-winning captain, Rohit.

Even though Suryakumar, for reasons best known to the franchise, and Tilak, who is still considered to be in the grooming stage, were not even considered as options, not going for Bumrah raised eyebrows. As things stand, Mumbai Indians have no designated vice-captain for the upcoming season, leaving them in search of a senior figure to back up Rohit if required.

Did MI Approach Bumrah for Captaincy?

No. While Mumbai Indians never sought options beyond Rohit for captaincy, top management, led by MI's newly appointed head coach Kieron Pollard, approached Bumrah with a vice-captaincy offer in the first week of October, which he declined. The exact reason behind his refusal, however, remains unclear.



The move also sparks debate over Bumrah’s long-term future with the franchise ahead of next year’s mega auction. Turning 32 in December, the pacer had a prime window to step into a leadership role before workload and injury concerns catch up—leaving fans wondering whether Mumbai will retain or release him next cycle.

