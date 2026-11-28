Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, alleging that the plan to increase the strength of the Lower House to 850 seats was aimed at reshaping India's political landscape to help the BJP retain power. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi accused the Centre of using women's reservation as a pretext to push delimitation. He argued that the 33 per cent reservation for women had already been passed by Parliament and could be implemented without increasing the existing strength of the Lok Sabha.

Referring to delimitation exercises in Assam, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress leader alleged that the proposed legislation would allow the BJP to redraw India's political map in line with its electoral interests.

He also appealed to young voters, particularly Gen Z, to remember the number 850, describing it as a threat to democracy. Gandhi further alleged that the BJP was finding new ways to avoid scrutiny after the Congress raised allegations of electoral manipulation.

Referring to the party's earlier press conferences on alleged vote theft, he claimed that its polling showed 80 per cent of Indians and 100 per cent of Gen Z respondents believed elections were being stolen. "Now the three Musketeers have come with new ideas," Gandhi said, accusing the BJP of creating new escape routes after the Congress questioned electoral processes. He also cited the Election Commission's reported figure of 14 crore deleted voters, linking it to his allegations of electoral irregularities.

Gandhi claimed that the Congress had collected evidence of alleged manipulation in eight states and said the party would soon release information it had obtained about the Election Commission of India. Taking aim at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Gandhi called him a ‘proven criminal’. The Congress leader has repeatedly accused the Election Commission of failing to respond to allegations of irregularities in the electoral process.