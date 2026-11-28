After the Supreme Court's verdict in the ongoing religious dispute, the traditional Karthigai Deepam was lit at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai on Saturday (November 28). Retired High Court judges Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthiban, appointed as receivers to manage the temple's administration, oversaw the ceremony.



The celebrations sparked an outpouring of emotions among devotees present on the hill, with many moved to tears as the Deepam was lit at the stone pillar, while others set off firecrackers in celebration after the completion of the ceremony.



Security was tight throughout, with CRPF personnel stationed across the hill and around the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple. The event represents a major turning point in the years-long controversy surrounding where the Karthigai Deepam ceremony should be held.

Supreme Court verdict

Celebrations followed the ceremonial Deepam, triggered by a recent Supreme Court verdict, with emotions running high among the attendees after firecrackers exploded in joy. Keeping in mind public safety and the maintenance of law and order, officials made high security arrangements.



As a result, access to the hill will be restricted to authorised individuals only, with members of the public and other devotees barred from ascending. Authorities have called on devotees and the public to honour the Supreme Court's directives, adhere to guidelines from temple management and security staff, and cooperate fully to help preserve peace and order.