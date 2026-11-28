Ready to witness Shraddha Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar as legendary Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Laxman Utekar’s Eetha? After months of anticipation, the biopic has cleared its final hurdle ahead of its theatrical release, earning clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Eetha gets CBFC clearance

According to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) website, Eetha has been cleared for theatrical release with a UA 16+ certificate. The film has a runtime of 2 hours, 52 minutes and 8 seconds, making it one of the longest films in Shraddha’s acting career.

Shraddha Kapoor on playing Vithabai

At the film’s trailer launch on October 30, Shraddha spoke about the challenges that came her way while preparing for Eetha. She said she learned Lavani and immersed herself in a new cultural world. She also recalled tearing a muscle while dancing on set, and credited the supportive team with helping her recover and return to shooting.

She said, "I met very interesting people. I went into a completely different world. There was also a mishap that happened while dancing on set. I had a muscle tear. But the team was so supportive. We had to stop the shoot, but because of their love and care, I could get back to shooting. So I had to understand Lavani; I had to practise a lot."

The director revealed that the team invited veteran Lavani dancer Shakuntala Nagarkar to lead a week-long workshop. With her guidance, they learned about the dance form’s expressions, grace and nuances before bringing it to the big screen.

He stated, "We had got a very senior Lavani dancer, Shakuntala Nagarkar, to our office. With her, we did a one-week workshop to understand the aadaye and nazakat."

About Eetha

Eetha is a biopic inspired by Vithabai’s untold story. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film traces the legend's rise as a renowned folk artiste and explores the struggles, hardships and personal challenges she faced.