Liberal leader Jess Wilson vowed to ‘bring back hope’ after a historic victory in the Victorian election on Saturday (November 28). The 36-year-old Wilson is Victoria’s first elected female premier, and is also one of the youngest premiers in Victorian and Australian history. Before speaking at Melbourne’s Park Hyatt, she was welcomed with huge cheers and resounding applause, swamped by ecstatic supporters as she entered the room.



She said, "Thank you, my friends, and thank you, Victoria. I first want to address the people of Victoria. Thank you for the trust that you have placed in my team and me. I know that for many of you this is the first time that you have ever voted Liberal. And for others it was the first time you have ever given us your preference. And I realise that you have lent us your vote. We don’t own it. And we will work every single day to demonstrate that you were right to place your trust in us. I know that you have elected me to bring back hope to this state. And that is what I pledge to do, starting from tomorrow."



The Coalition's last stint in Victorian government dates back to 2010, when it served a single four-year term before being voted out. Heading into this election, Wilson has built his campaign around issues like potholes, crime and the state's mounting debt, while also unveiling plans for cuts and privatisation just days before voters head to the polls.

'Victoria is back open for business': Wilson

Wilson said that Victorians had drawn a line in the sand after 12 long years. "Victorians have sent a clear message that they cannot allow the state to continue on the direction it has been going under Labour," Wilson said. She stated that Labour's biggest failure was that they stopped trusting the Victorian people with the truth.