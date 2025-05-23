Armed men who seized and took control of a cargo ship off the coast of Yemen on Saturday (November 28) have reportedly left the vessel, with all crew members safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed. The incident took place 64 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf, Yemen, in the Gulf of Aden.



Initially, the UKMTO confirmed that the ship’s captain had claimed that armed individuals had boarded the cargo vessel and seized it. Later, the required officials were notified of the incident. However, in a later update, the maritime security agency confirmed that those armed individuals who had taken control of the ship had left, that its crew were safe and that the vessel was proceeding to its next port of call.

Increase in piracy incidents near the Horn of Africa

According to UKMTO, the cargo ship was boarded by the assailants approximately 120 kilometres (70 miles) southwest of Yemen's Balhaf. Analysts have highlighted an increase in piracy incidents in and around the nearby Horn of Africa over the past year. Meanwhile, ships operating in and around the Arabian Peninsula have frequently been caught in the crossfire since US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February triggered the Middle East war.



The vessel’s master earlier in the day reported that armed individuals boarded the ship at 0630 GMT (12 pm IST), nearly 64 nautical miles (119 km) southwest of Balhaf, Yemen, and seized control of it. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the authorities were investigating the incident.