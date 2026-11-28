Armed assailants hijacked a cargo ship off the southern coast of Yemen, the British maritime agency UKMTO reported on Saturday (November 28). "The unauthorised persons are in command of the vessel. Authorities have been informed," the agency reported. According to UKMTO, the cargo ship was boarded by the assailants approximately 120 kilometres (70 miles) southwest of Yemen's Balhaf. Analysts have highlighted an increase in piracy incidents in and around the nearby Horn of Africa over the past year. Meanwhile, ships operating in and around the Arabian Peninsula have frequently been caught in the crossfire since US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February triggered the Middle East war.