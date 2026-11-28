Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have offered a glimpse into their European holiday, and their latest travel experience has certainly caught attention. The singer and the former Canadian prime minister reportedly travelled from Paris to Venice aboard the iconic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, spending 24 hours in an exclusive private carriage.

Inside Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's luxurious train carriage

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau have been making the most of their European getaway. Their latest adventure has drawn attention after the couple reportedly travelled aboard one of the world's most exclusive luxury trains, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

The duo journeyed from Paris to Venice during a 24-hour trip, staying in L'Observatoire, a private carriage that offers an exclusive travel experience. According to British publication The Times, the one-way journey in this carriage is priced at approximately £80,000 (around $105,000).

Katy Perry shares glimpses of the European getaway

Perry recently gave her Instagram followers a peek into the couple's holiday through a series of photographs and videos. Captioning her post, "the bob's Euro debut", the singer also showcased her new hairstyle.

One of the pictures showed her relaxing in the train's bathtub, while other glimpses featured the couple enjoying dinner, sipping drinks and playing cards. For their dinner outing aboard the train, Perry wore a champagne-coloured silk minidress, while Trudeau opted for a white tuxedo. The couple's private carriage also offered them additional privacy, as it is positioned at the rear of the train.

Guests also have access to a personal butler, while the carriage offers skylights that allow travellers to enjoy views of the European landscape along the way. The library is another distinctive feature, with a secret entrance leading to a hidden tearoom. The experience also includes premium dining and beverages. The carriage was designed by French artist JR and became part of the luxury train in 2025.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's European holiday

The luxury train experience was part of a wider European holiday that included visits to Barcelona, Milan, Paris and Venice. During their Paris visit, Perry and Trudeau also met French President Emmanuel Macron and shared a photograph with him on social media.