/Katy Perry in talks for memoir and docuseries about her marriage to Russell Brand: Report

Katy Perry has established herself as one of pop music's most renowned stars, with chart-topping songs, major tours and a career spanning more than two decades. Away from music, her personal life has also attracted considerable public attention, particularly her brief marriage to British comedian Russell Brand. The former couple's relationship, which ended in 2011, is now back in the spotlight following Brand's recent criminal convictions. According to a new report, Perry is considering a book and a documentary series to share her account of their marriage.

Katy Perry planning a book and docuseries about her marriage to Russell Brand

Katy Perry is reportedly preparing to revisit one of the most talked-about relationships of her personal life. The pop star is said to be considering an autobiography and a documentary series that would explore her marriage to British comedian Russell Brand, which ended in 2011 after just 14 months.

According to The Daily Mail, Katy Perry has received several offers over the years to discuss her relationship with Russell Brand but had previously chosen not to pursue them while his criminal case was ongoing. A source quoted by the publication claimed that the singer now feels ready to share her perspective.

The insider also suggested that Katy Perry and her representatives have been in discussions about a potential streaming project, with Netflix and Hulu among the platforms mentioned. However, no agreement or release plans have been officially announced. The reported development comes days after Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

What Katy Perry has previously said about her marriage to Russell Brand?

Katy Perry and Russell Brand first met in 2009 and married in October 2010 in a private ceremony in India. Their relationship, however, came to an abrupt end the following year when Brand reportedly informed the singer that he wanted a divorce through a text message in December 2011.

The singer subsequently offered glimpses into the difficulties she experienced during the marriage. In a 2013 interview with Vogue, Perry described the relationship as controlling and emotionally difficult. She also spoke about feeling responsible for the breakdown of the marriage at the time, before suggesting that there were aspects of their relationship she had not publicly disclosed.

Her comments have resurfaced amid renewed interest in the couple's relationship following Brand's conviction. Perry, however, has largely refrained from discussing their marriage publicly in recent years.

Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sexual assault

The reported book and documentary plans have emerged against the backdrop of Russell Brand's criminal trial in the UK. On November 5, 2026, a jury at Southwark Crown Court found the comedian guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. The offences were committed between 2004 and 2009.