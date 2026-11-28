The Delimitation Bill proposed on Saturday (November 28) tasked the Election Commission with redrawing Assembly constituencies in Pakistan-occupied J&K once the area ceases to be under occupation. The provisions under a clause in the Delimitation (Second) Bill prompt redrawing boundaries.



Under Section 3(4) of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, the Election Commission would itself assume the Delimitation Commission's responsibilities for Assembly constituencies in territory described as being “under the occupation of Pakistan”, once that occupation ends. Notably, the Bill refrains from using the term "PoK" anywhere in the text.