Banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) leader Phatik Hatimota was sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI court in Guwahati on Saturday. The ruling came 29 years after the death of social activist Sanjoy Ghose in Assam's Majuli in 1997.

Ghose was abducted on July 4, 1997, along with an associate who later managed to escape. A month after his abduction, the ULFA claimed that he had been killed on the night of his kidnapping and that his body had been thrown into the Brahmaputra river. His remains were never recovered.

The CBI subsequently filed a chargesheet against 11 people, including Hatimota. It was in November 2011 that Hatimota was arrested from Majauli.

Ghose was engaged in rural development initiatives in Majuli, focusing particularly on communities affected by recurrent floods and riverbank erosion. He served as the general secretary of the Northeast chapter of the Association of Voluntary Agencies for Rural Development (AVARD-NE) and worked closely with local communities to address their development challenges.

The incident caught international attention, as Ghose's aunt, former diplomat Arundhati Ghose, raised the matter at the UN.

His wife, Sumita Ghose, too approached different authorities to secure his safe release. International human rights organisations also urged ULFA to release him.