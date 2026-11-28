SAP, Europe's most valuable technology company, has been hit by a cyberattack.

The German software giant confirmed the incident after it was first reported by Der Spiegel. Internally, SAP is calling it "Project Granite". According to the report, hackers may have accessed and altered parts of SAP's source code. The attack matters because SAP's software runs finance, supply chains and HR for thousands of businesses worldwide. SAP says customer data remains safe.

What SAP has said

According to Der Spiegel, SAP told employees in an internal letter that it was dealing with an "active security incident". The letter said there was no need to contact customers.

"Any information about this project is internal and must be kept strictly within SAP," it read.

SAP later confirmed the attack. It said it had immediately taken "necessary measures" to protect customers and its services. "There is no evidence of unauthorised access to customer business data," the company said. SAP has not said how the attackers got in or who they are.

How the hackers may have got in

An insider quoted by Der Spiegel said the attackers stole authentication tokens belonging to SAP employees. These are digital keys that let developers log in to systems without a password each time.

The hackers then allegedly used them to copy and change SAP source code on GitHub, a platform where developers store and work on code together. The report said the attackers may have used AI agents.

SAP has not confirmed these details. German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that SAP has restricted GitHub access and replaced its code-signing keys.

Bad timing for SAP

The incident comes as SAP is reportedly planning to cut around 10,000 jobs worldwide as it shifts its focus to artificial intelligence. It also adds to a string of major cyber incidents. Crypto exchange Binance lost $6.3 billion in a hack last month. In India, State Bank of India disclosed in October that 3,897 customer records had surfaced on the dark web.

AI is changing cyberattacks

Experts worry that AI is making attacks faster and harder to stop.

On 16 November, Google's Threat Intelligence Group said it had, for the first time, seen attackers use AI tools to find and exploit software flaws without a human in the loop.