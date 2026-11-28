Think your iPhone is safe as long as you avoid dodgy links? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov says think again.

In a post on X on 27 November, Durov warned that iPhones running outdated versions of iOS are being targeted, and that simply visiting a website could be enough to get hacked.

"iPhone users are being hacked on a massive scale. If your iOS is even slightly outdated, all your data is at risk. Just opening a website can be enough to get you hacked," he wrote.

The warning has grabbed attention because it describes an attack where users may not need to download anything or tap a strange link at all.

Telegram is now warning users

Durov said Telegram is "sending this warning to all our users on older iOS versions". The app has reportedly started showing in-app security alerts to people running older software.

However, Durov has not named the iOS versions affected or the security flaw being used. He has also not said how many users may have been targeted.

What Apple has said

There is an important distinction. Apple has not announced a new widespread attack on iPhones running the latest software. It has also not released a new security patch in response to Durov's post.

That means the risk he describes applies mainly to iPhones that have not been updated.

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A recent attack shows the risk

The warning follows a separate incident in mid-November. Attackers exploited a flaw in Optimizely, a platform many companies use to test their websites, and injected malicious code into sites linked to 178 organisations, including Zoom, CNN and Salesforce.

Reuters reported that the code tried to steal payment details and cookies, and to deliver exploit code aimed at Apple devices. Optimizely said it had fixed the flaw and removed the malicious code.

Apple told Reuters that the vulnerabilities targeted in that attack had already been fixed the previous year. There is no confirmed link between that incident and Durov's warning.

How to protect your iPhone

The fix is simple. Open Settings, tap General, then Software Update. If an update is available, download and install it.

As of 28 November, Apple's latest public release is iOS 27.2.1, released on 9 November. Older iPhone models may receive separate security updates, depending on which versions they support.