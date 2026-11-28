Lisa, best known as a member of the global K-pop group BLACKPINK, has built a reputation for her dance performances and stage presence. The singer and rapper has also been exploring new aspects of her artistry through her solo career. A behind-the-scenes moment from her documentary Always Lalisa has now drawn attention online, with viewers discussing her live vocals after a conversation with her performance team during rehearsals.

Viral clip of interaction between Lisa and her team about her live singing

A behind-the-scenes clip featuring BLACKPINK's Lisa has sparked fresh discussion about live vocals and choreography, with netizens sharing mixed opinions about the singer's performance approach. The footage comes from her documentary Always Lalisa, which follows her journey as a solo artist. In one rehearsal sequence, a member of her team asks her to sing more during the performance, pointing out that she sometimes skips sections that require comparatively less vocal effort.

The conversation focuses on parts of the song where Lisa could potentially sing without needing to take a significant amount of breath. Her team encourages her to make greater use of those moments, saying that some sections feel less complete when she does not sing them.

Lisa, however, explains that performing alone comes with its own challenges. She says she is responsible for carrying the entire show, including dancing, moving across the stage and managing multiple costume changes. She also describes the difficulty of finding moments to catch her breath during the performance. The team suggests that she could consider reducing or adjusting the choreography at certain points if singing live becomes a bigger priority. Lisa responds that she will try to work on it.

Netizens share mixed reactions

After the clip circulated online, it prompted renewed discussion about Lisa's live singing. Some users questioned why she was skipping even the simpler vocal sections and argued that live vocals should remain an important part of a concert performance. One user wrote, "??? sing LIVE, where exactly did the girls tell her that she wasn't singing LIVE? are u deaf, they tell her to sing more lines & for that she needs to minimise the dancing part. YALL REALLY CANT COMPREHEND ANYTHING FFS."

Others came to her defence, pointing out that singing while performing demanding choreography can be physically exhausting. Some fans also appreciated that the documentary showed an honest conversation between Lisa and her team, rather than presenting only polished stage moments.

Another user wrote, "I kind of feel bad for her… she’s got all this adulation, everyone around her telling her she’s the best, which she is at dancing… but she’s not a dancer only, she’s an idol and so she has to be able to sing, dance and look good all at the same time."

“Yeah she is a performer, she seems to favor dancing BUT she is forgetting that she is not presenting the show as a dance performance the people that bought tickets are the for a concert… i really hope this is a translation problem…bc they pretty much train for this… did she forgot?”, wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “She has said so herself that she doesn't like to sing as much as she likes to dance. That would be all fine if she wasn't marketing herself as a singer. There are lots of artists who have had a Vegas residency that are much older than her & have sung & danced but she can't?”

Lisa’s documentary shows her journey with singing