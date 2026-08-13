/BLACKPINK’s Lisa sparks dating rumours with Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat after reported break up with Frederic Arnault

Is a new romance brewing between BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat? The latest speculation comes on the heels of reports that the global K-pop star has parted ways with LVMH heir Frédéric Arnault.

Speculation surrounding Lisa—who recently performed at the FIFA 2026 opening ceremony—and Pongtiwat began circulating online after fans noticed the two spending time together across Thailand, Hong Kong, and Japan in recent weeks. Industry reports further suggest that the duo has even attended close family birthday celebrations together.

The Reported Split From LVMH Heir Frédéric Arnault

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Lisa and Pongtiwat’s link up rumours follow widespread reports of Lisa’s split from Frédéric Arnault, with whom she had been romantically linked since 2023. Although neither Lisa nor Arnault ever officially confirmed their relationship, frequent public appearances and joint family trips had fueled intense marriage speculation over the years.

Breakup rumours first surfaced in March 2026 after Arnault was notably absent from Lisa’s 29th birthday party. In June 2026, a US fashion publication reported that the pair had officially ended their relationship, adding that Lisa’s team explicitly requested that interviewers avoid questions about her private life.

The Birthday Party Photos That Sparked Speculation

Intriguingly, Lisa’s 29th birthday celebration, captioned "The last of my 20s with my favorite people" on her social media, helped spark the current dating rumors, as Pongtiwat was among the guests present. The Thai actor later posted photos posing closely with Lisa on a beach, further fanning fan speculation.

As of now, neither Lisa nor Blue Pongtiwat has addressed or confirmed the dating rumours.