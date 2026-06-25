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Did BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault called it quits? Here's what we know

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 14:09 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 14:09 IST
Did BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault called it quits? Here's what we know

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault Photograph: (Instagram)

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A report hinting at BLACKPINK member Lisa and LVMH heir Frédéric Arnault parting ways has gone viral. Lisa also spoke about challenges of maintaining privacy as a global star and much more. 

BLACKPINK member Lisa has once again found herself at the centre of dating rumours after a recent profile of her relationship with LVMH heir Frédéric Arnault has gone viral. The report has surfaced that the duo may have gone their separate ways, while also noting that questions about her personal life were off limits.

Have Lisa and Frédéric Arnault broken up?

The breakup speculation of Lisa and Frédéric Arnault stems from a Vanity Fair cover story that suggested the duo may have gone their separate ways, while also noting her personal life was off-limits. In its summer cover story, "The Life of a K-Pop Showgirl", released on the 23rd, the U.S. fashion magazine Vanity Fair raised the possibility that Lisa and Arnault had split.

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The outlet stated that a representative for Lisa asked that questions about her dating life be avoided. It appears that Lisa and Arnault have gone their separate ways.” While the interaction, Lisa became emotional while discussing heartbreak and also spoke about the challenges of maintaining privacy as a global star, though she did not directly comment on her relationship status. During the interview that day, Lisa said, “I have honestly felt grateful for the deep love from fans," but also shared the unspoken hardships she faces as a global star. Fans know well that it wasn't easy for me to reach where I am now. Sometimes everything feels a bit overwhelming, and there are times when I just want a normal life."

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The breakup rumours of the duo emerged after Arnault did not appear at Lisa's 29th birthday party in Bali in March this year. Neither side has made an official statement about the breakup rumours.

Lisa-Frédéric Arnault relationship timeline

The dating rumours of Lisa and LVMH heir Frédéric Arnault first began in November 2022 after Arnault attended a BLACKPINK concert in Los Angeles. The two reportedly began officially dating in 2023 after the pair were reportedly spotted together at a restaurant in Parid and were later seen vacationing in Italy. The couple kept their romance highly private but have been spotted out together in various locations, including Miami and Sicily.

For the unversed, Frédéric Arnault is a French businessman and the CEO of the Italian luxury fashion house Loro Piana as well as a key executive within the world's largest luxury conglomerate, LVMH. He is the son of Bernard Arnault, the billionaire founder, chairman and CEO of LVMH. All five Arnault children hold official leadership roles within the family's business empire.

Lisa is the youngest member of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. She is the main dancer and lead rapper of the group. She has since launched a massive solo career in 2021 with her hit single Lalisa and made her acting debut on HBO's The White Lotus. She has collaborated with major artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Future and released her solo projects under her own management company, LLOUD.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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