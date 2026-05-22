/BLACKPINK Lisa’s FIFA World Cup song collaboration with Anitta and Rema receives mixed response

BLACKPINK's Lisa teamed up with Brazilian superstar Anitta and Nigerian rapper Rema for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem, titled "Goals". The vibrant global collaboration blends K-pop, Latin pop, and Afrobeats and is part of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album. However, the song has sparked a debate on social media.

Netizens' reaction to FIFA World Cup 2026 featuring BLACKPINK Lisa, Anitta and Rema

The track, produced by Tropkillaz, dropped on May 21 and blends K-pop, Latin pop, and Afrobeats to celebrate the global tournament. But, the song has sparked mixed reaction from netizens and one user wrote, "Now my take on goals: Yes it does feel like a Lisa but I lovee it,the song is sooo damn catchy and all the 3 artists had a part to play. I personally think they shouldn’t just promote it as a World Cup song but more like a pop song,it has soo much potential that way. And the video,it like icing on the cake…this is the kind of collab I want most for rema,collab where more people can discover him. The moviestar he sang from beginning till end,we know what happened…also the fact he will be performing in front of many people beside big people. Exposure!!!!"

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Another user wrote, "What is Rema singing in that Anitta and Lisa sing, man??? I think I really prefer the Burnaboys World Cup song with Shakira x 100. Rema really ruined that Anita and Lisa World Cup song fr."

"We football lovers have suffered with whatever they are doing with the World Cup opening. How do we go from waka waka, freedom flag, dreamers to this. And why is the beginning beat sounding like that everyone wants to be Jennie song, now it’s everyone goals is to be Lisa. So disgraceful", wrote the third user.

Lisa's rise to global stardom

BLACKPINK's Lisa (Lalisa Manoban) is currently operating at the peak of global superstardom. She balances an expansive solo music career and a rapidly expanding Hollywood acting portfolio and serves as the face of premier luxury and lifestyle brands.

Lisa will be making history as the first K-Pop artist to land a Las Vegas residency. Her "Viva La Lisa" residency is scheduled to take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Additionally, she has been tapped for one of the multi-city opening ceremonies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where she is expected to perform at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.