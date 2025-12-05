/BLACKPINK's Lisa to make film debut in Netflix's Taigo? Here's what we know

BLACKPINK's youngest member, Lisa, is now all set to jump into another arena. The K-pop idol will be making her debut in film and will be featuring alongside renowned actors, including Ma Dong Seok and Lee Jin Wook. Streaming giant Netflix shared a few glimpses from the script reading session. Let's delve into knowing more about how the netizens reacted to it.

Lisa to star in Netflix film? New pics give a glimpse

Netflix announced that the production of the blockbuster film titled Extraction: Taigo, directed by Lee Sang Yong, has begun. The other popular actors who would be playing pivotal roles are Ma Dong Seo and Lee Jin Wook.

Along with the photos, the caption read, "Taigoga, a mercenary who grew up as a war orphan. Real Action Mission to save kidnapped Leah! Ma Dong Suk, Lee Jin Hyuk, and Larisa Manoban (Lisa) have been confirmed for casting. <Extraction> Worldview's action blockbuster movie <Taigo>, only on Netflix."

Soon after the announcement was made, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Lisa in an action movie was everything I wanted." Another user wrote, "Let's go, Lisa." "Lalisa Manobal, I love your acting!" wrote the third user. Another Instagram user wrote, "What, what? I'm so shocked."

All about Lisa

Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer, dancer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to prominence as a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, which debuted under YG Entertainment in August 2016 and became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

Apart from music, Lisa made her acting debut in 2025 in the HBO television series The White Lotus. Lisa was honoured as a cultural ambassador leader by Thailand's Ministry of Culture and was acknowledged by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for her contributions to spreading Thai culture globally.