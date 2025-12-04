Rahul Vaidya pays Rs 4.2 lakh and Nia Sharma buys Rs 54k tickets after IndiGo flight delays

On Thursday (Dec 4), IndiGo, one of India’s largest airlines, faced a crisis after experiencing multiple flight delays and cancellations across India due to technical glitches, staffing issues, and the new pilot fatigue rules on duty hours. Thousands of passengers were left stranded as flights were delayed across major airports.

Several videos of passengers and the chaos at the airports have gone viral. Among the affected travellers, several celebrities also expressed anger amid the massive nationwide delays.

Elvish Yadav, Nia Sharma slam airlines amid massive nationwide delays

Many people have been affected by the flight disruptions, and amid numerous delays and cancellations, actor Naresh Vijaya Krishna (Mahesh Babu’s stepbrother), actress Nia Sharma, and YouTuber Elvish Yadav have expressed frustration over the situation.

Expressing anger over the delay at Hyderabad Airport, Naresh shared a video of the crowd at the boarding gate.

Sharing the photos and videos, Krishna wrote,“The fun of Flying ended in the 90s. Reached in time at HYD Indigo terminal at 8:15 AM. All Indigo flights delayed . Packed food by then to eat in the flight. Shopping & rush back to see a full scale battle between the ground crew and passenger. Filth.”

Nia Sharma books flight for Rs 54,000, expresses frustration.

Nia, who was travelling with her team, shared her experience of the chaotic day at the airport, stating that she had bought the most expensive flight ticket for Rs 54,000 at the airport.

Elvish Yadav, a renowned YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT season 2, has shared the video of the crowded airport, and wrote,''Waah Indigo Waah.

Singer Rahul Vaidya shared that he had a show in Kolkata tonight, and due to sudden chaos, he has to spend total Rs 4.2 lakhs for Goa to Mumbai, calling it on of the most expensive travel.

Without taking the name of the airline, Vaidya shared a picture of himself from the airport and wrote, “One of the worst days to fly! And we have a show in Kolkata tonight.. and still don’t know how we are going to reach there!”