/BLACKPINK Lisa imitating Miss Grand Thailand’s viral dance | Watch

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK's youngest member Lisa is grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. Remember the viral dance performed by one of the contestants during this year's Miss Grand Thailand? The same step was imitated by the k-pop idol, which has surfaced on social media.

Viral dance of Miss Grand Thailand performed by BLACKPINK Lisa

A clip of BLACKPINK's maknae. Lisa imitating the dance performed by one of the contestants named Darathorn 'Dada' Yoothong, a 26-year-old professional dancer, during the Miss Grand Thailand beauty pageant. The contestant, who had represented Kalasin province, was seen on the cameras performing a hip-hop routine to Nobody by Wonder Girls during the swimsuit segment. The video was later known as the Kalasin Strut, with several videos spawned across social media platforms.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon fans reacted to Lisa imitating the dance, and one X user wrote, "Lmaaoo, Lisa was imitating that viral Miss Grand Thailand contestant dance. She's funny asf."

Another X user wrote, "I crinee I knew that she's going to do that Miss Grand Thailand dance at some point."

"But Lisa too did the move from Miss Grand Thailand. Ehhhh but hilarious laugtreeee", wrote the third user.

All about the Miss Grand Thailand clip

The finale of Miss Grand Thailand 2026 was held at MGI Hall Bravo, BKK, with Pattama Ning Jitsawat from Chon Buri, who was crowned as the winner. But one of the contestants, Darathon 'Dada' Yoothong from Kalasin, stole the show with her hip-hop moves during the swimsuit segment, a round in which the contestants are allowed to present themselves through dance.