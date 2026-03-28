/Viral video | Miss Grand Thailand contestant’s teeth fall out on stage - what she did next is incredible

An unexpected moment happened at Miss Grand Thailand 2026 when a contestant faced a shocking incident live on stage as her veeners slipped out of her mouth. But she handled the mishap well. Contestant Kamolwan Chanago became the talk of the internet after she experienced an awkward moment on stage while introducing herself.

The beauty contestant’s teeth fell out on stage, and the video went viral.

Chanago, Miss Grand Pathum Thani, was looking gorgeous when she took the stage in a pristine white gown that gave off a princess vibe. However, while introducing herself, her veneers slipped out of her mouth. The incident happened in front of the judges, a jam-packed venue, and a live audience. Despite the shocking moment, she kept her calm and handled the mishap perfectly.

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In the video that has gone viral, the 18-year-old is seen introducing herself during the preliminary round when her dental veneers suddenly came out. However, she quickly covered it, adjusted them, and after a brief moment of looking away, continued walking on stage with the same grace and confidence. Watching how confidently she handled herself garnered thunderous applause from the audience.

The video has now gone viral across social media, with many users praising the way she handled the situation. However, another section of users found it funny and shared it as a meme, while some also commented on how embarrassing it must have been for her.

One user wrote,''That’s how you do it. She owned that stage. Good for her 👏👏👏.''

Another user wrote,''Despite how embarrassing that seems, that was a good recovery.''

One user commented,''The way she composed herself… just wow.This is a beauty pageant. It’s theatre. Everything is styled, enhanced, and curated for that moment. Clip on veneers, hair, makeup, gowns. That is the brief.And yet people still choose to judge.''

One user wrote,'The composure and the look she gives right after that turn away...wow.''

The Miss Grand Thailand pageant issues a statement

After the video went viral, a spokesperson for Miss Grand International in a statement to People, said, “During her on-stage introduction, Kamolwan Chanago experienced a minor and unexpected incident in which her veneer teeth became dislodged.”