/Miss Grand Thailand contestant recreates false teeth mishap viral clip during finale | Watch

Miss Grand Thailand contestant Kamolwan Chanago became a topic of discussion on social media after she experienced a moment on stage, in front of judges and a live audience, while she was introducing herself. However, during the finale, she turned it into a playful moment by recreating it.

Clip of Miss Grand Thailand contestant's finale moment goes viral

During the finale night, instead of being awkward, Kamolwan made it a beauty statement by arriving on

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stage without her veneers and put them back in front of the audience. Netizens took to the comment section and praised her for the confidence despite the recent mishap. One user wrote, "She ate that." Another user wrote, "Iconic." “Good for her, but I don't know if that made it any better. She stil sounds like she's got a mouth full of something, and now we know why,” wrote the third user.

This just comes a day after the clip of the contestant went viral when she was introducing herself, her veneers slipped out of her mouth. But, despite the shocking moment, she kept her calm and handled it perfectly.

All about Miss Grand Thailand pageant

The Miss Grand Thailand pageant was held on March 28, 2026, in which seventy-seven representatives qualified to compete for the national finals through local and provincial contests held nationwide.