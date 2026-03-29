/Miss Grand Thailand contestant recreates false teeth mishap viral clip during finale | Watch

Miss Grand Thailand contestant Kamolwan Chanago became a topic of discussion on social media after she experienced a moment on stage, in front of judges and a live audience, while she was introducing herself. However, during the finale, she turned it into a playful moment by recreating it.
Clip of Miss Grand Thailand contestant's finale moment goes viral
During the finale night, instead of being awkward, Kamolwan made it a beauty statement by arriving on
stage without her veneers and put them back in front of the audience. Netizens took to the comment section and praised her for the confidence despite the recent mishap. One user wrote, "She ate that." Another user wrote, "Iconic." “Good for her, but I don't know if that made it any better. She stil sounds like she's got a mouth full of something, and now we know why,” wrote the third user.
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This just comes a day after the clip of the contestant went viral when she was introducing herself, her veneers slipped out of her mouth. But, despite the shocking moment, she kept her calm and handled it perfectly.
All about Miss Grand Thailand pageant
The Miss Grand Thailand pageant was held on March 28, 2026, in which seventy-seven representatives qualified to compete for the national finals through local and provincial contests held nationwide.
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Saranrat Puagpipat of Phuket crowned Pattama Jitsawat of Chonburi as her successor at the end of the event. The Miss Grand Thailand 2026 winner received a crown of honour worth BT฿1,200,000 (US$37,523), a cash prize worth BT฿1,500,000 (US$46,904), a condominium unit worth BT฿1,800,000 (US$56,285), and other prizes from sponsors. She will represent the country internationally at the Miss Grand International 2026 pageant in India