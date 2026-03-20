/Your mattress has an expiry date: Why an old mattress could be quietly ruining your sleep

One of the biggest talking points in the health and wellness world at the moment is, without a doubt, sleep. Whether it is blue light filters or sleep-tracking apps, people are constantly on the lookout for the latest and greatest in improving their sleeping patterns. This is especially true as summer approaches, as the warm nights mean that sleeping patterns are disrupted. However, there is arguably nothing more important in ensuring a good night’s sleep than the actual mattress itself.

Unlike all the other essentials in the house, which are constantly being updated or replaced, the mattress is used for years, often far longer than it should be. This is especially true in the summer, as the heat-retaining properties of an old mattress make it far less comfortable, especially as temperatures rise. This then leads to a gradual degradation in sleeping patterns, which is so gradual that it is never really recognized for what it is. Instead, it is put down as a result of the increased temperatures or changes in lifestyle.

When comfort begins to work against you

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It is supposed to be used for supporting the correct positioning of the body, as well as providing comfort by relieving the muscles as well as the joints from pressure. Eventually, the inner mechanism of the mattress will disintegrate with no doubt at all. At that time, the foam will have been compressed completely, the springs will have been flattened, and the surface will have been completely uneven. This could cause a person a sleepless night, as well as a backache the following morning.

This is because the disintegration will have occurred slowly, and a person may not even be aware that their mattress is actually working against them.

Specialists often recommend that the alignment of the spine is one of the most important, yet least appreciated, considerations for a good night's sleep. Nevertheless, without alignment provided by a mattress, the body has to shift position continuously during sleep.

The hygiene factor most people ignore

In course of time, it becomes the habitat to dust mites, allergens, and moisture which get trapped in the various layers of fabric and foam. Of course, a mattress cover can be protective to a certain extent, but ultimately these agents still find their way to the mattress and accumulate.

In fact, for many, exposure to these can be a cause of allergy and interrupted sleep. Although what happens is that these problems are rarely blamed on the mattress itself, for many people, it is still a matter of great concern.

Rethinking the bedroom as a wellness space

With the continuous evolution of health and wellness talk, a lot of people have begun to see the bedroom as a wellness room rather than just a place for sleeping. Besides light, human body sleepiness and refreshing will also be determined by heat and noise level, which means, they are all dependent on each other.

"A mattress is probably the most regularly used piece of furniture at home. Most people hardly ever consider the lifespan of their mattress. Normally, a mattress, no matter how good it is, loses its potential to offer the right balance between comfort and support at some point in time. The body does not get a proper rest while sleeping over the mattress. Hence, a mattress is an important factor in the road to well-being." - Himani Chitora, Visual Merchandiser at WoodenStreet

A small change with big impact