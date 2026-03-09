/Exclusive | 'Fitness is not about six-pack abs': Milind Soman shares his advice for staying healthy as you age

Milind Soman is among the few figures in India who have made an impact in both glamour and fitness. At the age of 60, when most professionals slow down, the actor has become an inspiration for the younger generations. But, he deflects the credit as Soman doesn't see himself as an inspiration, but feels that it is something that already exists all around us, waiting to be noticed.

Soman gained fame as a supermodel in the 1990s and has impressed audiences with acting in multiple films and series such as Jurm, Four More Shots Please!, 16th December, Emergency, and so on. Additionally, he has also cemented his legacy on the running track and has covered long distances, extreme terrains, and impossible conditions, motivating others to stay fit.

In 2012, Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, co-founded Pinkathon with a simple idea: what if we created a space that was only for women? The response was overwhelming, which made it India's largest women's running event.

During a recent conversation with WION, Milind Soman spoke about his career, fitness, and more.

Q: You've inspired countless people to stay fit. For many, fitness means a perfect body. What does the term really mean to you?

A: First, I'd like to say that I have not inspired anybody intentionally. I'm happy that people have taken inspiration, because inspiration is everywhere - a lot of people don't take it. These are the lucky people who actually see it and try to do something for themselves. As for fitness: to me, it is your ability to deal with stress - physical stress, mental stress, emotional stress. The better you can deal with stress, the better your life will be. It's not about six packs or biceps. It's not about looks. It's about performance.

Q: What inspired you to co-found Pinkathon with your wife?

A: When I started running, which is now almost 25 years ago, after a couple of years, I realised that a lot of people were starting to run. Events were being organised across the country, not just in Mumbai. But the participation of women was very, very low, like 4–5 percent. I thought to myself: if we created a space that was only for women, would they respond? Because a lot of women still feel that exercise and sport is mostly for men. If it's only for women, then they'll know it's for them. And they responded - really well. Every city we went to, there was more excitement, bigger crowds. Women started saying: can we do this? Can we do that? All the suggestions came from them. We are the first event to have a breastfeeding zone. The first to start sari wearing runs, sari wearing cycling, yoga and walking, things like that. Creating all these different communities within the community, so that no woman feels this event is not for her. The event is for them. And the cause is them - they are running for themselves, not for somebody or something outside.

Q: Aspect Sport is your official partner this year. How important is it for partners to be aligned with Pinkathon's core values?

A: It's not just about the brand or the company itself; it's about the people behind it. Aksha Kamboj, who is behind Aspect Sport, is really dedicated to creating awareness about women's fitness, women's sport, wanting more women to join the fitness community, and making it sustainable. After the event, we create training programs, making sure the motivation is not lost; those things are very important, and Aspect Sport is very dedicated to that. We look forward to working together for many years.

Q: What would be your advice to the younger generation today who want to stay healthy as they grow older?