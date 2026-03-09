/Ricky Martin grooving to Sukhbir’s ‘Ishq Tera Tadpave’ is the crossover we didn’t know we needed | Watch

Sukbhir’s song Ishq Tera Tadpave may have been released in 1999, but the song remains timeless more than two decades later. It is a song for the ages. No celebration in India is complete without Sukhbir’s iconic song. While the song is in Punjabi, it has found love all across the world. The latest fan of the track seems to be Latin pop star Ricky Martin.

On Sunday, India won the T20 World Cup after defeating New Zealand in a historic match in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The energy at the packed stadium was electrifying from the beginning. Ricky Martin put up a spectacular performance as he headlined the closing ceremony alongside popular Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh. And while Ricky’s performance was loved by one and all, it is the BTS footage of the singer that caught the attention of the internet.

The official ICC account on Instagram shared not one but two videos of Ricky Martin grooving to Sukhbir’s iconic song Ishq Tera Tadpave near the stands with Indian dancers.

Ricky was seen in a white tee, jumping and vibing to the song's beats, with several fans joining him on the ground as Sukhbir practised on the field. Later, Ricky was again spotted dancing to the song during Sukhbir’s final performance.

Reacting to the video, Sukhbir himself commented, “ale ale ale meets oho ho ho!” A fan commented, “This is such a vibe.” A second fan said, “Kya baat! A global banger!”

About the closing ceremony

During the ceremony, Sukhbir kick-started the performance with his chartbuster. It instantly prompted the audience to dance. After his performance, Ricky Martin took to the stage and performed several of his popular tracks. "I am very excited as I have never performed for a cricket audience. This performance will be very special..." Sukhbir told ANI.

The timeless charm of Ishq Tera Tadpave