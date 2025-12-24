/Hrithik Roshan and his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan burn the dance floor at a family wedding |Watch

Chip of the old block, they say. Hrithik Roshan and his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, lit up the dance floor at a family wedding on Wednesday evening. Videos of the father-son trio dancing to Sukhbir’s popular song Ishq Tera Tadpave have been doing the rounds on the internet, and while we all know how good a dancer Hrithik is, his two sons also impress with their smooth moves as they match steps with their dad.

The occasion was Hrithik’s cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding, and the ceremony was attended by the Roshan family and close friends, as well as Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad.

About Hrithik Roshan's Viral Video With His Sons

Videos from the celebration surfaced online and quickly went viral, showing Hrithik dancing with his sons, Saba Azad, cousin Pashmina Roshan, and niece Suranika Soni. The group matched steps as they performed to the hit number.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Their performance became a highlight of the evening and received love and praise from fans on social media. Watch the video here:

Internet Reacts

Netizens couldn’t stop raving about Hrithik Roshan’s kids. One fan pointed out, "Hrithik Roshan's kids have inherited all the right things," while another commented, "The innate sense of happiness every time I see this man groove has been the same for 25 years now."

Other comments read: "The Roshan brothers don't just dance, they set the stage on fire! Absolute showstoppers at Eshaan's wedding!" "Omggg probably saw them dancing together for the first time - genes!" and "This just made the timeline a little brighter today - such a wholesome moment."

On Wednesday, Hrithik’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a family photo on Instagram to announce the wedding. He captioned it, "Eshan Roshan weds Ashwariya, blessings & God bless!"

Festivities have been on at the Roshan household since the beginning of this week. On Monday, Hrithik was also seen attending his cousin's pre-wedding ceremony with Saba and his sons.

For the pre-wedding celebration, Hrithik wore a pastel-coloured kurta, while Saba Azad looked elegant in a yellow outfit paired with traditional jewellery. Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, wore matching kurtas as the family posed together for pictures. The actor wore a grey and white outfit for the Wednesday wedding and later changed to a black ensemble for the evening party.

Hrithik was last seen in War 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Jr NTR.