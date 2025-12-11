/Different admins for X and Instagram? Netizens confused over Hrithik Roshan's 2 reviews on Dhurandhar



Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is garnering a wave of mixed reactions from fans, celebrities, and critics. Amid much fanfare, Hrithik Roshan has also shared his views on Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar. While the actor has shared good words for the movie, what he didn't align with was the politics shown in the film.

First, Hrithik shared his views on Instagram Stories, questioning the politics. Hours later, he shared a different view on his X handle, where there was no mention of a political angle.

Hrithik Roshan's view on Dhurandhar confuses fans

On Thursday (Dec 11), Hrithik shared his views on Dhurandhar. Taking to his Instagram story, the actor in a detailed post wrote what he loved about Aditya Dhar's film.

"I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema," he wrote.

Set in Pakistan, the movie revolves around the gangsters of Lyari, a town in Pakistan and their politics.

Without being biased, Roshan also shared how he didn't agree with the politics of it, writing, ''I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities we filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing."

Hours after his review, in which he questioned the movie's politics, went viral, the actor went on to share a different review on X, showering praise on Dhar, Ranveer, Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna, without mentioning the part of the film he didn't agree with.

Saying that now he can't wait for part 2, Roshan wrote,'' Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilmsyou, you are an incredible maker man.

@RanveerOfficialthe, the silent to the fierce, what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavanbloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @bolbedibolwhat you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2 !!!''

This led netizens to react and question which review of Hrithik was more authentic and whether it was actually written by him.

One user wrote,'' What happened to the 'Politics' of dhurandhar, because twitter people won’t tolerate love for Pakistan 😹.''

Another user wrote,''What about the politics of the film which you had questioned last night, sir? To be fair, there was NO demonization of any community or religion in the movie. And there was no factually incorrect info. Dramatization of events yes, but no calumnies.''

Third user wrote,''Instagram par politics and twitter pr incredible.''

More about Dhurandhar

Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, the movie stars Ranveer as an undercover agent sent across the border to infiltrate terror roots. Apart from Singh, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, among others.