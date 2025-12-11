/Dhruandhar box office: Ranveer Singh's film witnesses slight decline, but still on track as it eyes Rs 200 crore

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is going super strong at the theatres. Led by Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller, which takes the audience into the crime world of Lyari, a Karachi town, and revolves around an Indian undercover agent, has impressed the audience with its action, thrills, and performances.

Released on Dec 5, the 3-hour 32-minute film continues to dominate the headlines as it becomes the chatter of netizens, with several scenes, especially Akshaye Khanna’s, going viral for his performance as Rahman Dakait.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 6

In the six days since its release, the movie has earned an estimated Rs 179.75 crore in India net, as per Sacnilk.

On Wednesday, which was the sixth day, the film witnessed a slight decrease as it roughly made Rs 26.5 crore. Meanwhile, on Monday and Tuesday, the movie earned Rs 23.25 crore and Rs 27 crore, which were good numbers considering the working week. The movie earned its highest numbers on Sunday, when it amassed Rs 43 crore.

On the first day of its release, Dhurandhar earned Rs 29 crore on Friday and Rs 32 crore on Saturday (Day 2).

As the movie sets to wrap its first week, it has earned Rs 180.32 crore at the box office. With these sorts of numbers, the movie has become Ranveer Singh's fourth highest-grossing movie of his career, after Padmaavat, Simmba, and Bajirao Mastani.

As the buzz around the movie continues to grow, the box office numbers will see an increase, especially on the second weekend.

Dhurandhar: Akshaye Khanna, the man of the moment

Dhar's film has been earning strong reviews from all corners. Apart from many good things, Dhurandhar’s man of the moment is Akshaye Khanna. Ever since the release, the internet has gone crazy over Khanna's chilling performance as Rahman Dakait, especially his entry in the high-energy Arabic track FA9LA. The track has taken over the internet with netizens going crazy.

Set in Pakistan, the movie features Ranveer as an Indian spy who goes on a mission across the border to infiltrate a terror network. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles.