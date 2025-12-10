/Dhurandhar: Has Akshaye Khanna copied the viral FA9LA dance step from his father Vinod Khanna? Fans think so | Watch

Akshaye Khanna has taken over the internet since the release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Fans are going crazy not just because of his performance in the film, but also his iconic entry dance in the FA9LA song. Recently, an old video of Vinod Khanna grooving along with Rekha has surfaced on social media, and netizens are comparing Akshaye Khanna with his father.

About the viral clip

As Ranveer Singh's action thriller continues to break records at the box office, Akshaye has gathered a separate fan base with his viral dance to the Arabic track FA9LA, and the internet can't stop making fan edits across the platforms. But since last week, another video has been gaining attention that features Vinod Khanna. It is a clip from a 1989 charity event in Lahore, in which he can be seen dancing alongside Rekha, Pakistan’s then-cricket captain Imran Khan, who later became Prime Minister, and cricketer Javed Miandad.

As per fans, Akshaye Khanna's "unscripted" dance in Dhurandhar is inspired by his father grooving to the live music in the resurfaced footage.

One fan said, "NVM I got it-Akshaye Khanna has copied his father in Dhurandhar.” Another wrote, "Both danced in Pakistan-one in real life, the other in reel life." Talking about the fanbase of Vinod Khanna, one user wrote on X, "Now I understand why my mom always says we don’t know the craze for Vinod Khanna." "What a tribute he gave to his father," said another. "Ohh… so that’s inherited," read the third comment.

Akshaye Khanna's dance was unplanned

A few days ago, Danish Pandor, who plays Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar, revealed in an interview that the dance was unplanned. "He did all of that on his own," he said. "In the middle of rehearsals, Akshaye sir asked Aditya, ‘Can I dance?’ And Aditya said, ‘Do whatever you feel like.’ He looked at everyone dancing, and then he started doing his own thing. We were all awestruck."

About the track, FA9LA

The entry song belongs to Gulf-based rapper Flipperachi, who is also gaining massive attention after the song went viral. The track was also shared by Ranveer Singh on his social media, who called it a “banger.”

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this spy thriller features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun alongside Akshaye Khanna, who plays the role of Rehman Dakait, Pakistan’s feared crime lord and political operator.