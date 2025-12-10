/Sachet-Parampara accuse Amaal Mallik of making 'false' claims about Kabir Singh's Bekhayali origin; warn legal action

The long-standing controversy surrounding Kabir Singh's song Bekhayali has gained social media attention again after the music duo Sachet–Parampara publicly accused Amaal Mallik of making "false, baseless and damaging" claims related to the song's origin on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a video and called out Mallik for suggesting that Bekhayali came from his reference track. They also asked him to apologise publicly and warned him that they would take legal action if needed.

The video was posted with a caption, “Warning. This video could have been a 10-second proof to shut down all rumours, but exposing some people became important for our mental peace. @amaal_mallik SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK.”

What's the controversy?

The controversy began in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, when Amaal Mallik claimed that Sachet–Parampara used his reference track for the Bekhayali. He alleged that he had shared the tune with them on WhatsApp during the making of Kabir Singh.

Mallik further alleged that he was initially meant to compose six songs for the film, but Yeh Aaina was finalised, due to "politics" in the industry.

However, Mallik stated that he wasn’t “bitter,” but his comments had gone viral, creating a buzz on the internet.

Sachet–Parampara respond

In the video, the couple said, "This is something we purely created. We are talking about Bekhayali, which Amaal Mallik claims he made some time ago." They further added, "Every melody, every arrangement, every lyric was done in those sessions. It is a completely original Sachet–Parampara composition."

To support their claims, the music duo also showed screenshots of their chats with Mallik and the film's team. "We are outsiders. Why would anyone favour us? Why would someone play your track for us? Are you serious, Amaal Mallik?"

They also questioned why the composer congratulated them upon the song’s release if it was stolen. “You texted us first. You said you were waiting for our song. We didn’t even have your number until you called.”

About the allegations

They also refuted Amaal Mallik’s claim about favouritism through T-Series. "We had no association with T-Series before Kabir Singh. Amaal has been signed with the label since 2015."

"If you believed we stole your tune, why praise us? And why now, after all these years?" They accused him of "lying to the media," and said they felt bad for his fans.

Demanded a public apology

The musicians revealed that the allegations had affected them emotionally as well as professionally, "This has damaged our reputation. We want an apology from you, in public, because you went public with your claims."

They warned to take the matter to court, and Parampara added, "We never cry foul when we lose films or songs. We believe in working harder. But accusing someone without proof? That is unacceptable."