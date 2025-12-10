/Viral | How Akshaye Khanna scored a Bobby Deol-style Jamal Kodu moment with Dhurandhar's FA9LA

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is doing outstanding at the box office, with people going berserk about the spy thriller, its character and the performances by the actors. However, amid all things good, the internet has gone crazy over Khanna's performance as Rehman Dakait, the gangster of Lyari town.

Khanna, who has been in the industry for several decades and has worked in numerous films, has found a new fanbase with his compelling and chilling performance, which has made him stand out in the cast, and has also driven audience, with many calling it one of the most gripping performances of the year.

How Akshaye Khanna got a Bobby Deol-style Jamal Kodu moment with Dhurandhar's FA9LA

Starting the year with the nuanced performance, and ending it with the rawness of Rahman Dekait. In Dhurandhar, Ranveer is the lead hero as Hamza Ali Mazari, but it was Akshaye's performance that ruled the entire film, from his entry to his random dance on the Arabic song FA9LA by hip-hop singer Flipperachi. Akshaye's black, suave look has taken audiences by complete surprise.

In most of his career, Khanna had played rather funny and soft roles that had often been overlooked despite his prolific work. But in Dhurandhar, he has introduced him to an entirely new base of viewers with his negative portrayal, which the audience might not be expecting from him.

Months before the actor showed the world his Rehman Dakait expressions, he gave another outstanding performance in Vicky Kaushal's Chhava, in which he played the role of Aurangzeb and stole the show with his haunting silence and menacing looks. During this period, many were shocked to notice the actor's transformation into a Mughal emperor.

The film has sparked a huge conversation across social media, to the point where people are calling this one of the finest performances of his career.

Many are also comparing Akshaye's sudden surge in popularity to Bobby Deol’s viral Abrar look from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Just as Bobby’s haunting presence in Animal catapulted him into the conversation, Khanna’s magnetic transformation in Dhurandhar has led him to dominate the social media feed with people hailing his comeback and calling it a career-defining performance.

Jamal Kodu and FA9LA: Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol's infectious power!

In Dec 2023, the entire internet became addicted to Bobby's entry scene and the song ''Jamaal Kudu''. The peppy track made the entire country groove. Two years down the line, the electrifying song FA9LA and Khanna has become the man of the moment, first for his performance and then, of course, for his infectious performance in the Arabic song with which the entire country is addicted to.

Social media platforms are flooded with clips from the song.

One user wrote,'' Kinda obsessed with this Akshay Khanna clip lol.''

Another user wrote,'' Akshay Khanna’s aura as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar movie is pure cinema 🔥''