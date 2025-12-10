/FA9LA: What does Akshaye Khanna's viral entry song in Dhurandhar means?

Akshaye Khanna has once again sparked a wave of excitement, featuring in his latest viral entry song, FA9LA. Apart from garnering much popularity for the esteemed performance in the movie, the song has also become a social media loop. Fans are hooked on its energy, vibe, and musical beats. Here, take a look at the meaning behind the song and the artist who delivered the hit.

Akshaye Khanna's entry song ‘FA9LA’ has become the trend setter

Since FA9LA dropped, it ruled over the Internet. The song is currently playing everywhere, flooding the social media feeds of the audience. Fans are claiming that the track has overpowered Bobby Deol's Jamaal Kudu from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Within days, FA9LA carved its own digital identity, becoming a trend setter. His spontaneous, unchoreographed hook steps have particularly caught the audience's attention.

FA9LA, What does it mean?

FA9LA is a Bahraini song by Flipperachi and Daffy, with music by DJ Outlaw. Where the song is hitting every individual's screen, some eagerly want to know the meaning the song holds.

The featured track from Dhurandhar, picturized by Akshaye Khanna, is a hip-hop song blended with Khaleeji style. Reportedly, FA9LA means “fun time” or “party.” This song is loosely translated into English, it follows as;

Yakhi Doos Doos 3indi Khosh Fasla

(Come on, bro, keep it going, keep it going, I’m in a chill zone)



Yakhi Tafooz Tafooz Wallah Khosh Raqsa

(Bro, you’re winning, you’re winning, I swear that’s a killer dance)



Yakhi Doos Doos 3indi Khosh Fasla

(Come on, bro, keep it going, keep it going, I’m in a chill zone)



Yakhi Tafooz Tafooz Wallah Khosh Raqsa

(Bro, you’re winning, you’re winning, I swear that’s a killer dance)

The song marks a major milestone for the artist, capturing global attention and getting listeners around the world to groove.

About the singer behind the viral track ‘FA9LA’

The song FA9LA is a viral Khaleeji-style hip-hop track by the Bahraini rapper Hussam Aseem, known professionally as Flipperachi. Aseem began rapping in his teenage years, while officially entering the professional music industry in 2003. Portraying his distinctive style and high note beats, the artist won the award titled Bahraini Artist of the Year (2024).