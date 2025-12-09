Dhurandhar is garnering immense love and popularity for its power-packed scenes and the energy all the stars bring to the film. While a buzz from Aditya Dhar's spy thriller is circulating across the nation, a new update states that Akshaye Khanna carried a small oxygen cylinder with him while shooting for the entry scene in FA9LA. In a recent podcast, the choreographer Vijay Gnaguli revealed that the actor struggled during a part of the song.

Akshaye Khanna carried an oxygen cylinder?

On a recent podcast, Vijay Ganguli revealed a story from the set that caught the attention of fans online. The song ‘FA9LA’, which has become the nation's favourite after Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, faced some issues while shooting. Bahraini hip-hop artist Flipperachi created the famous track. Ganguli revealed that while shooting the song sequence, the climate in the high-altitude terrains of Ladakh was not bearable. Akshaye faced difficulty with low oxygen levels. To stabilise his condition, he kept a small oxygen cylinder throughout the shoot of his entry song.

Akshaye Khanna’s on-set improvisation has become a viral hook step

Akshaye Khanna’s entry as Rahman Dakait in Balochistan has taken social media by storm, quickly becoming one of Dhurandhar’s most talked-about moments. His dance step has emerged as the film’s unexpected hook. In the scene, Rahman joins the dance with an unmistakably mischievous smile, charisma, and a step that was Khanna’s spontaneous on-set improvisation.

According to sources, the choreography for the background dancers was designed and rehearsed by Vijay Ganguly. The original script had Khanna’s character simply walk down, vibe to the music, and eventually settle into his throne-a moment meant to convey Rahman Dakait’s swagger and command.

However, when the cameras rolled, Khanna spontaneously joined the dancers and started mirroring their moves, moving with their energy, and weaving it into Rahman’s unpredictable persona. The result is the infectious groove that fans haven’t stopped talking about.

FA9LA's entry scene: Why does it reach the height?

A source close to the film confirmed, “The choreography for the dancers was planned, but Akshaye ended up grooving with them entirely on his own. It wasn’t choreographed for him. He just copied the dancers’ steps in the moment and improvised while staying in character.”