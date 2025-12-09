/Prem Chopra is 'feeling much better' now, confirms son-in-Law Sharman Joshi

Prem Chopra is one of Bollywood's most iconic villains of his time. He was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to health issues, sparking concerns across the film industry and fans. However, on Monday, his son-in-law and actor Sharman Joshi shared good news stating that the veteran actor is doing “much better” now.

What happened to Prem Chopra?

Taking to Instagram, Joshi revealed that Chopra was diagnosed with severe Aortic Stenosis, a condition which causes narrowing of the aortic valve that affects blood flow from the heart, and he has to undergo a TAVI procedure (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation).

"On behalf of our family, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the exemplary treatment my father-in-law Mr. Prem Chopra Ji received from esteemed cardiologists Dr. Nitin Gokhale and interventional cardiologist Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao. Dad was diagnosed with severe Aortic Stenosis, and Dr. Rao successfully performed the TAVI procedure, replacing the valve without open-heart surgery… Dad is now home and feeling much better. We will always be thankful for the exceptional support and care he received," Joshi wrote, showing his gratitude to the doctors.

He also shared a few photos of Prem Chopra with the doctors, showing that the actor is doing fine now. Actor Jeetendra was also seen in one of the pictures shared by him.

Fans shower the post with prayers

As soon as the post was shared by Joshi, fans flooded the comment section with love and prayers. One user wrote, "I hope him a speedy recovery and wish to meet Prem sir in person. I’m his fan since childhood." Another said, “Best wishes for good health - seasonal sweet fruits and daily sunbathing for 45 minutes. You’re in great health.”

About Prem Chopra

Renowned as one of the most popular villains of Indian cinema, Chopra has worked in films like Prem Nagar, Upkar, Bobby, and Do Anjaane. Fans love his on-screen persona and dialogue delivery, noting him as one of the most celebrated antagonists. In a career of over four decades, he has marked his presence in more than 380 films.